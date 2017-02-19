‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere Recap: Even Perfection Has Its Cracks

The more perfect things look, the more cracks they have. ‘Big Little Lies’ kicked off on Feb. 19 with a murder case — someone was killed at an Elvis and Audrey themed party in Monterey, Cali., the town where everything seemed glamorous.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) is a mother of two — an extremely smart first grader, Chloe and a bratty I-know-everything teenager, Abigail. Everyone in town knew Madeline, and she knew everyone’s business, which is why she was the perfect start to the show.

On her way to Chloe’s First grade orientation, she met Jane (Shailene Woodley), a simple, single mother who clearly wasn’t from Monterey; she’s moved there with her son Ziggy, so after bringing their kids to orientation together, they decided to get coffee with Madeline’s BFF Celeste (Nicole Kidman), a stunning mother of twin boys, and wife of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård); they were known as the couple who were all over each other in town and were too beautiful to ever relate to.

Jane was obviously caught off guard by how welcoming Madeline and Celeste were — and how absolutely stunning Celeste was. She couldn’t stop looking at her during coffee, which (at least to me) came off odd.

Jane also quickly met Renata (Laura Dern), the very judgmental mother of Amabella. After orientation, Amabella told the teacher someone in class tried to choke her and was asked to point him out — probably not the smartest way to solve a problem — but she pointed out Ziggy. Renata threatened him to apologize, but of course Jane stood by her son, who said he didn’t do it.

At home though, all the perfect lives of Monterey were full of dents. For Madeline, she was desperately trying to hold on to her oldest daughter who was drawn in by her ex-husband’s new wife, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz). However, Madeline was remarried to Ed (Adam Scott), who was basically the best husband ever. She was still heartbroken by the fact that her ex left her to raise Abigail alone, but now he was willing to be at every event with his new husband and their daughter. But Ed stood by her, even though she made him feel like the runner up.

For Jane, it was the life of a middle class single mother that stood out; she lived in a small apartment alone and constantly had flashbacks to a night that began in a hotel room and ended with her running on the beach. She also slept with a gun under her pillow.

Celeste, the one everyone viewed as beautiful and perfect, spent her evenings watching her husband be an incredible father to their two twins. However, the minute she didn’t agree with him, he turned extremely violent — and it was clear it wasn’t the first time.

