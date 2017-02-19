Anthony Davis Wins MVP After Shattering The NBA All-Star Game Scoring Record

REX/Shutterstock

Anthony Davis is the man! After an amazing performance during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game where he set the record for most points scored in a game, it was clear that he would walk away the MVP of the night!

Anthony Davis, 23, wasn’t playing for any championships when he and rest of the NBA’s best hit the court for the All-Star Game on Feb. 19, but the New Orleans Pelicans player decided to put on a show for his home crowd. As the West played the East, Anthony put up 52 points, a NBA record!

Ultimately, the West prevailed, winning 192-182. Still, it was all Anthony’s night. Plus, he did some major good. A charity of his choosing will now get a free Kia Sorento, so on top of setting a record, Anthony just gave back to the community. How wonderful! Congratulations, Anthony!

The whole evening was incredible. Seeing LeBron James, 32, on the same team ad DeMar DeRozan, 27, and Giannis Antetokounmpo , 22, was incredible. As was seeing an awkward reunion between Kevin Durant, 28, and Russell Westbrook, 28. After Russell and KD spat some trash-talk during the Feb. 11 game between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, many wondered if these two could function on the same squad – even if just for one night. Turns out, they could — as they teamed up to score an impressive alley-oop!

Maybe Russell wanted to focus on possibly going back-to-back as NBA All-Star MVP. He took home the glory in the 2016 game, beating out Dwyane Wade, 35, Kobe Bryant, 38, and Steph Curry, 28. Russell was integral in leading the West team to victory, pulling 41 of the team’s 196 points. Yes, 196 points. That mindboggling score beat the East, who only (only!) managed to pull in 173 points. Yikes.

The other big winner of the NBA All-Star weekend was Glenn Robinson III. The 23-year-old Indiana Pacers star took home the 2017 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest crown, beating out Derrick Jones Jr., 20, in the finals. GRIII managed to score a 94, thanks to help from Paul George, 26, Boomer The Panther and a Pacers dancer. Glenn leaped over all three of them to nail the contest-winning dunk, proving that he has the skills to take it to the next level. Nice.

