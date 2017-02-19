Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Bitter Divorce Drama: Why She Is So Furious At Him

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still reportedly firing back and forth at each other and you won’t believe the reasons why they broke up!

It’s the never-ending fight! Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, might be divorced, but they’re far from over. Angie is still fuming over how things ended between the once seemingly perfect couple. “Angelina is obsessed with fears that Brad may have cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 41 — even though both Marion and Brad have denied it — and that’s what prompted the break-up in the first place,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Reportedly, “he swears blind that he didn’t, but she refuses to believe him — she actually even threw back in face the fact that they met and became close while he was still to married to Jen,” the source told us. Naturally Brad has own version of what went down between them and still denies he cheated. He even thinks Angelina was “using it as a convenient excuse, and that she had wanted to end the marriage for months as they had been fighting a lot towards the end.”

Allegedly the marriage started breaking down when Brad and Angelina began wanting different things and couldn’t compromise. “Brad said that Angie had stopped ever wanting to go out, never wanted sex anymore,” the source said. Reportedly, Brad thinks Angelina was caught up “believing her mission in life was to save the world and that anything else is just frivolous and a waste of her time. Brad says she made it clear to him that she didn’t believe he took such issues as seriously as she did, and that they were on a different path in life.” So sad!

