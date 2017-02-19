Aaron Carter Hits Back At Racist Comment Claims After On-Stage Assault

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter is finally speaking out after getting attacked for allegedly making a racial slur at an Illinois concert on Feb. 17. The singer not only wants the world to know he’s not a racist, but he took to Twitter to explain exactly what happened before he was hospitalized.

“I didn’t get beat up I got hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on speakers waiting for them,” Aaron Carter, 29, tweeted on Feb. 18, while trying to explain what happened at his concert at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Illinois the night before. “Maybe he should’ve not been a fake security guard causing liability to the venue and antagonizing me and my fans mid show.”

“This dude sized me up after I said he had to go,” Aaron said, “and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go.”

Furthermore, Aaron denies he’s a racist. “News flash my band consists of three amazing black funk musicians and an Italian guitar player from Italy Simone Stan Petey and p bass… They raised me and have been playing with me doing shows for 16 years,” he said.

As we previously told you, Aaron was hospitalized after he allegedly made racist comments that led to an onstage attack. A clip, obtained by TMZ, shows Aaron getting into a fight with a bunch of guys in the middle of his performance. Punches were thrown until security managed to remove the attacker from the bar. Aaron, who was bleeding, was forced to go to the hospital.

Fortunately, the singer was released just a few hours later and he seems to be okay.

