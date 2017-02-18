Zoe Saldana Posts First Pic Of New Baby Boy Playing With His Brothers & It’s Utterly Adorable

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my god! Just hours after announcing that they had welcomed a baby boy, Zoe Saldana and Marco Peregeo shared the first photo of baby Zen with the world. The little cutie looks like he’s already fitting in just fine with his two big brothers!

Oh, our hearts! Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana, 38, shared the sweetest photo of her two eldest sons, twins Cy and Bowie, playing with their newborn baby brother! The first photo of baby Zen comes just hours after Zoe and husband Marco Perego, 37, announced the birth of the adorable baby. It was a total surprise, too! How sweet!

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” Zoe captioned the photo, posted February 18, of little Zen lying face down on a baby blanket as his big brothers look on with fascination. What is this thing, mom?

He’s got a beautiful head of hair that’s still growing in, chubby rolls, and the tiniest arms and legs. He’s utterly perfect. Zen is already fitting in with the family; he has Marvel toys from birth! We can’t wait for the first photo Zoe posts of little Zen’s face. We know that he’s going to be absolutely adorable! And how cool is that name? Cy, Bowie, Zen — they’re going to be the coolest kids on the playground!

It came as a major shocked when Zoe and Marco announced Zen’s birth. Zoe either pulled a major Beyonce and just hid her pregnancy this whole time, or they had the baby though other means, like adoption or surrogacy. A pregnancy seems the least likely route since Zoe had been filming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 for quite some time, and has just started Infinity Wars. Crazier things have happened, though. Evangeline Lilly was pregnant throughout Ant-Man! Who knows.

HollywoodLifers, is baby Zen the cutest thing you’ve ever seen, or what?

