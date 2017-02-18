YOU GO, GIRL! Can you believe Tess Holliday stripped down to her bra in the middle of a freezing cold Canadian train station? We can! The plus-size model shamelessly flaunted her figure for the Body Acceptance Protest, and we’ve got the video!

It takes real guts to do what these beautiful women did! Most of us bundle up in sweaters, coats, and beanies before traveling underground in the subway, but not Tess Holliday, 31. Instead, the curvy model stripped down to her bra and blue jeans all to start a much-needed discussion about body acceptance. Tess was joined by a bunch of other women who stood in the train station with huge signs above their heads that read, “Share this if you’re unapologetic #IWon’tCompromise.” Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, so this is really a powerful message!

“Today something amazing happened and I got to share it with these amazing women,” Tess captioned the Instagram video from Feb. 18. Yes for body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra and jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages.” We say YES TO EVERYTHING! Tess’ attitude has always been such an inspiration to us, and the way she stands up to nasty haters is something to honor. As a model consistently under the microscope, Tess has grown thick skin and she won’t let anyone make fun of her, or her family.

A woman breastfeeding her child is one of the most natural things in the world, yet Tess was actually bullied for doing so at the Women’s March in LA! The fiery redhead fired back via Instagram, calling her haters “uneducated.” Tess gave birth to her and fiancé’s first child, a son named Bowie, in June 2016. The catwalk stunner and Nick Holliday are due to tie the knot ANY day now, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store!

