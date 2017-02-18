Milo Yiannopoulos Insults Women & Slams Lena Dunham In Crazy Bill Maher Appearance

Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ was even more insane than expected, with the infamous troll slamming everyone from women, to comedians, to liberals, and even Lena Dunham directly. Watch the full interview here!

Bill Maher decided to give Milo Yiannopoulos a platform for some reason, hosting the controversial Breitbart News writer and public speaker on his show for a February 17 sit-down. As expected, Milo spewed a bevy of hatred disguised as humor in his 11-minute Real Time interview, insulting various groups of people. That long list included gay people, feminists, just women in general — and Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham? Okay.

Not unknown to controversy himself, Bill wanted Milo on the show to hear him about about his controversial views. This is the man who incited protests at UC Berkeley and UC Davis when the colleges booked him for speaking engagements. Students were so livid that the school administrations would give him a large audience when he’s done such unthinkable things like out a transgender student in front of her entire college at UW Milwaukee in December 2016, and launched the doxxing war against SNL and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones in August 2016.

His Real Time interview was nothing but the same old Milo. He lamented the fact that female comics (like Amy, etc.) “contracted feminism,” and apparently stopped being funny. For some reason, this was combined with a dig at Democrats as a whole. “The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham. These people are mental. Hideous people. The more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes the party is going to get.” Alright!

At least we’ve gotten to the point where Milo’s admitted that he’s a troll. “I hurt people for a reason. I like to think of myself as a virtuous troll,” he told Bill. “Your Twitter feed, my Twitter feed…when I had a Twitter feed it was the funniest thing in the world.” He doesn’t have an account anymore because his harassment and hate speech got so vicious that Twitter shut him down.

