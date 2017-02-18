Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Message: Throwing Shade At Scott Disick?

FameFlyNet

Kourtney Kardashian shared a beautiful quote about love on her Instagram. Could she be making a reference to her relationship with Scott Disick?

Wow! Kourtney Kardashian shared some powerful words on Instagram. Could she be talking about her on-going drama with ex Scott Disick, 33? The 37 year-old mother of three posted on Feb. 18, “And in the end, we were all just humans, drunk on the idea that love, only love, could heal our brokenness.” The quote comes from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel The Great Gatsby.

The beautiful passage came from the novel that dealt a lot with love lost in the past. Many might remember Leonardo DiCaprio starred in a Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation back in 2013. Could Kourtney be saying her love for Scott is in the past and she’s moving on?

Kourtney and Scott have had their ups and downs over the years. They’ve had three children together since 2009 starting with Mason, 7, then Penelope, 4, and finally Reign, 2. The latest split and drama between the couple seems different than previous fights. Scott joined Kourtney with the rest of her family in Costa Rica, but left early after allegedly getting caught with another woman in a neighboring hotel. Yikes!

Since then, Scott has been partying it up with models in destinations like Miami and the Sundance Film Festival. Meanwhile Kourtney has been taking care of the kids, but still has taken the occasional night out for herself. She’s even been seen in the company of Justin Bieber, 22, on a handful of occasions. Hmmm. She even posted back on Jan. 20 with a selfie captioned, “tell me how to love, it’s been so long.”

