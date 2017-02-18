Pregnant Hannah Davis Suffers Terrifying Elevator Ordeal At Sports Illustrated Party

REX/Shutterstock

So scary! Pregnant Hannah Davis Jeter got stuck in an elevator as she was leaving the SI Swimsuit event on Feb. 17 and you have to see how she escaped!

Getting stuck in an elevator is never fun, especially when you’re expecting as Hannah Davis Jeter, 26, learned on Feb. 17. The stunning model announced only days before she was pregnant with hubbie Derek Jeter, 42. Hannah handled the stressful situation with poise as the firefighters worked to free her and fellow model Hannah Ferguson, according to Page Six.

“The party was on the second floor, and Hannah Davis took the elevator down one floor to exit because they didn’t want her to take the stairs because she’s pregnant,” a source at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition party said. “There was a huge commotion when she and Hannah Ferguson got stuck inside, they were in there for about 30 minutes.” Thankfully, that’s not too long, but it’s still plenty nerve-wrecking not knowing how much time you could be stuck in such a small space.

Firefighters arrived and opened the elevator with an enormous hook so the two models could make their out. “While all the party organizers were freaking out, Hannah, when she emerged, was totally calm and thanked the firefighters for coming to her assistance,” the source said. Props to Hannah for remaining so calm under pressure!

The model wowed on the beaches of Mexico for the mag’s famous swimsuit edition. She looked incredible just weeks after finding out she was expecting. “Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” she told the The Players’ Tribune on Feb. 13. “He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.)” So sweet!

