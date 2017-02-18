Gwen Stefani Surprises Fans By Joining Blake Shelton On Stage — Watch Performance

How adorable is this? Gwen Stefani surprised fans with a duet with BF Blake Shelton during his concert and the video is just too sweet!

You’ve just got to love this! Gwen Stefani, 47, performed a surprise duet with Blake Shelton, 40, during his concert on Feb. 17 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. She joined her boyfriend on stage to sing their song “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” for the crowd and it was pretty much perfect. Gwen rejoined the audience after their song so she could watch Blake in action with the rest of his fans. How precious!

The cute pair have been spending a lot of time together lately besides appearing at each other’s show, they’re also both judges on The Voice this season. They’re back on the show where their romance first began and we could not be more excited about it. Gwen told TODAY she was not so pumped at first because she did not know how they’d be as dating judges. “I was nervous at first,” she admitted. ”

““I was like, ‘Is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?’ You know what I mean? But it’s just natural. It’s just natural, you know what I mean? I feel like sometimes it is a little bit like, we’re driving home and I’m like, ‘Do you think I should put them together? Wait a minute! I’m not going to talk to you about this! I don’t know if you are the enemy… it’s confusing,” she said. Hmm that could get complicated, but we have a feeling Blake and Gwen will work through their competitiveness just fine. We just can’t get enough of this couple!

