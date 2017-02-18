Glenn Robinson III Wins 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest By Soaring Over 3 People

Rex/Shutterstock

That was EPIC! Glenn Robinson III delivered a dunk for the ages, winning the 2017 Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star Weekend. Even though he had some tough competition, the Indiana Pacer forward defied the odds! See it to believe!

After seeing that, it’s clear why the Slam Dunk contest is one of the most anticipated moments of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Four of the NBA’s nastiest slammers went for the glory – Aaron Gordon, 21, Derrick Jones Jr., 20, DeAndre Jordan, 28, and Glenn Robinson III, 23. Though, only one could take the title, and after all was said and done, it was Glenn who WON! He pulled off a jaw-dropping reverse dunk over his teammate Paul George, the Pacers’ mascot and a cheerleader to earn the prize. After showing off his skills, he lifted the trophy high in the air!

As for the three-point shooter champion, Houston Rockets player Eric Gordon, 28, reigned victorious. He scored an impressive 21-points in the tie-breaker round, barely defeating Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving, 24, who managed to score 18. Fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the court!

Wow. The NBA Slam Dunk contest allowed four of the NBA’s human highlight reels to put their best dunks against each other. Each player gets two dunks in the first round, with each dunk earning a score of 6-10. The two players with the highest scores move onto the finals. The player with the highest combined score is crowned the champ.

Aaron was the favorite to win this year, after he fell to Zach Lavine, 21, in one of the best contests in recent history, per Bleacher Report. Some thought that Aaron was robbed, especially since the Orlando Magic player pulled off a under-the-legs, over Stuff The Magic Dragon (the team’s mascot) dunk that left everyone’s jaws on the floor.

Though he hadn’t pulled off a professional dunk until Feb. 15, Derrick Jones Jr. was considered the main threat to Aaron’s claim to the crown. The rookie, who has only played in a handful of games, captured everyone’s imagination when a video of his dunking during pregame warm-ups went viral, according to AZ Center.

Derrick was counting on the element of surprise in this game. “I’m still brainstorming things,” he said on Feb. 16. “I’m practicing. In regards to my routine, I still have yet to figure it out.” Even though the Phoenix Suns star didn’t win tonight, at least he can be proud he made it to the finals.

What did you think about the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest, HollywoodLifers? Did you think the right guy won? Are you excited for the All-Star game?

