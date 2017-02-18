SplashNews

Babe alert! Farrah Abraham strutted her stuff on the beach in LA on February 17, escaping the winter chill to rock an itty-bitty bikini that showed off a seemingly fuller than normal butt. Did she go through with getting butt implants? You have to see this before and after difference!

First things first; Farrah Abraham, 25, looks absolutely gorgeous in both her before and after photos. We’ve seen the Teen Mom OG star in many a barely-there bikini, and she’s always rocked it. Like many women, she hasn’t felt completely happy with one part of her body, and for Farrah, it’s her butt. In 2015, Farrah appeared on The Doctors and consulted a plastic surgeon about potentially getting butt implants or a butt lift. No shame in that game. After seeing new pics of Farrah frolicking on the beach in LA, it appears that she may have gone through with it!

It’s clear from these before and after shots that Farrah’s butt is fuller and rounder; she’s rocking a Kardashian-worthy behind! And it’s hard to not study the difference when the reality starlet is wearing such a tiny bikini — if you can even call it that! The lingerie-esque suit features a red lacy top and bottom tied together with sheer ribbons in the back and on the sides. It definitely gives her a little more oomph.

While Farrah could have gotten a butt lift or implants, it may all be the work of a good bathing suit. There’s really no way for your butt to look bad in something like that! Her seemingly larger butt is accentuated by her teeny-tiny red thong, basically a string holding together a piece of lace. She knows she looks good, and she wants to flaunt it! We’re really digging the long, blonde hair extensions, too. The mermaid hair looks fabulous with her tan. Picture perfect!

It appeared from other sexy pics of Farrah that the Teen Mom starlet was enjoying a fun day on the beach in Los Angeles. She was spotted strutting in the sand with a boardwalk and ferris wheel behind her — catching some rays before winning some prizes in Santa Monica? She also enjoyed some champagne while relaxing on her beach blanket. Talk about goals.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Farrah’s new look? Tell us in the comments!

