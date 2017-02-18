Drake Building Massive Mansion In Canada: See First Pic Of His Epic New House

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Drake’s living a life of luxury! The ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper is building a massive mansion in Canada, and he shared the first pic of his epic new crib on Feb. 17. It features multiple bedrooms, a ginormous yard and more! Prepare to be amazed!

Drake‘s dream home is officially in progress! The rapper, 30, treated fans to a never-before-seen photo of his luxurious new crib in Canada on Feb. 17, featuring several sizable bedrooms, multiple car garages and more. He captioned the jaw-dropping pic, “Manifested this one from time.” Drizzy reportedly purchased a staggering two-acres of land where he planned to build his 21,000-square-foot mansion, equipped with a basketball court, a rooftop hot tub and an indoor pool, according to Toronto’s Globe and Mail. We can only imagine the epic parties in store!

The lavish abode will reportedly also include a special bar for chilled wine and champagne, in addition to a jersey museum for Drake to place all of his Toronto sports teams memorabilia. The singer has a reputation for going all-out when it comes to his home quarters, as his Hidden Hills estate features a movie theater, 80-foot slide, multiple waterfalls and an epic lighting system.

Drake will definitely be looking forward to some down time in the near future, especially since he celebrated the end of the English leg of his Boy Meets World tour on Feb. 16. The “Fake Love” hitmaker was spotted having a blast at Paper Nightclub in London. He and his friends drank over $40k worth of Dom Perignon champagne and vodka. He was originally there to catch Young Thug’s show, but he ended up stepping on stage and becoming the life of the party!

“Drake had just one or two drinks but he had a great time, he was jumping up and down when Giggs was MC-ing and everyone loved his energy and whole place started jumping too,” sources told MediaTakeOut. Drake seems to be living life to the fullest while traveling the world for his gigs, last captivating the crowd at his show in London’s O2 arena. Keep up the good work!

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with Drizzy’s dream house? Let us know!

