Liam Payne & Drake Hint At Epic Collaboration & Fans Go Crazy — Tweets

Sat, February 18, 2017 1:31pm EST by Sophie Radvan Add first Comment
Courtesy of Twitter
Could this REALLY be happening?! Like all of us, Liam Payne thinks Drake is a total ‘genius.’ After gushing over the rapper on social media, fans are desperately praying that the two music icons combine forces and collaborate. See the thrilling tweets!

The radio is buzzing with hot music! We’ve got Selena Gomez‘s “It Ain’t Me,” The Weeknd‘s “Reminder,” and now, we’ve got our hopes up for a Liam Payne, 23, and Drake, 30, collaboration. As Drizzy continues his Boy Meets World tour around Europe, Liam attended one of his shows in London and was absolutely blown away by the show! “Great to see a genius at work last night,” gushed the British hottie on Twitter. The two studs also posed together backstage, causing social media to go wild with speculation.

If Liam and Drizzy really combined forces in the recording studio, it would be a perfect genre mash-up! With Liam’s poppy melodies and Drizzy’s badass lyrics, we can’t even imagine how epic their debut single would be. What’s even better is that the Toronto-native is working with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on a mystery project. The sexy Latina confirmed the rumors herself, so now we patiently wait for their joint track to come out. Hopefully their rocky relationship doesn’t interfere! On the same day that Drizzy sent his woman Valentine’s flowers, he was spotted wining and dining two sexy model twins in London.

Liam Payne & Cheryl — Adorable PDA Pics

As for Liam who’s currently working on a solo album in Los Angeles, now would be the perfect time to hit up Drake! The One Direction hunk signed a multi-million dollar deal with Capitol Records in July 2016. “I’m very excited to see what this next chapter brings,” he gushed at the time. Maybe once Drizzy wraps up his Euro tour, he’ll fly back to LA and meet up with Liam! One can only hope!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Drake and Liam will collaborate soon?!

