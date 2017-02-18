‘Cash Me Ousside’ Teen Attacks Kylie Jenner: Makes Fun Of Her Body & Lips—Watch

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Danielle Bregoli, famous for her behavior on ‘Dr. Phil’ now went after Kylie Jenner on a radio show in a dramatic video that you just have to see!

Whoa there! Danielle Bregoli, more commonly known as the girl famous for her “Cash Me Ousside” outbursts on Dr. Phil, took aim at Kylie Jenner, 19. The 13 year-old sensation made waves again when she appeared on morning radio show “The Cruz Show” on Feb. 17.

#PressPlay: Wait 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 minute! The #CashMeOusside girl is saying #KylieJenner does the most for attention. Thoughts #Roommates via: @cruzshow106 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:52am PST

“I don’t like her,” Danielle told the host, “like the way that she does s–t.” She had her own theories as to why Kylie is the way she is. “It seems like she wants attention so bad,” Danielle said. Hmmm. She also explained why she’s not a fan of Kylie’s bodily transformation we’ve seen over the past few years. “How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?” she asked.

Danielle made some rude comments during her appearances on Dr. Phil and even referred to the audience as “hoes.” When Dr. Phil decided to have no audience when she returned to the TV show, she said, “There’s no show unless there’s hoes.” She had some harsh things to say directly to Dr. Phil. “I guess what’s good for you is – I made you just like Oprah [Winfrey, 63] made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show,” she told him. Ouch! One thing’s for sure, Danielle is not one to hold back what she thinks about people!

