They say it never rains in California — oh, but when it does, it really really rains! The Golden State has been hit hard by a deadly insane storm, which is wreaking havoc all across southern Cali and leaving a trail of devastation in its path. HollywodLife.com has photos and details.

A fierce and deadly storm has been battering southern California this past 24-hours, leaving a number of people dead, and over 130,000 people without power. Ireland Baldwin was among the celebrities caught-up in the weather front insanity, after a tree smashed through her fence into her backyard and blocked the driveway. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share details and photos of the damage that was caused.

so this is my drive way…. anyone expecting me to get anywhere this weekend it’s not happening! thanks for understanding xo A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@humancrouton) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

The model got away lightly however — many other people have not been so lucky. At time of posting, at least four deaths have been linked to the storm, including two passenger killed in a four-car pile up on the San Diego freeway, a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted when a fallen tree caused powerless to fall on his car, and a man who drowned after his car was washed away in a flash flood.

The pounding rain was accompanied by gusting and powerful winds, which reached up to 70 miles per hour. As the rain continued to fall, stretches of several freeways had to be closed down due to flooding and mudslides. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes, more than 300 flights into LA have been disrupted, and a number of potentially deadly sinkholes have open up along the roads, swallowing cars.

The storm, which has appropriately been nicknamed “Lucifer” in addition to “Bombogenesis” is believed to be one of the strongest to have hit Cali in years. “The storm looks to be the strongest storm to hit southwest California this season,” the National Weather Service office for Los Angeles announced online. “It is likely the strongest within the last six years and possibly even as far back as December 2004 or January 1995.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, firefighters have had to come to the rescue of 15 people trapped in their cars after a flash flood swept cars away in Sun Valley, and rescue crews have taken to the water in boats to rescue 7 people and 2 dogs from flooded homes bordering the Los Angeles river. And, it’s not over yet! A whopping ten trillion gallons of water is estimated to fall before the storm finally subsides, and then moves north sometime around Sunday. To add some perspective, ten trillion gallons is the equivalent of 15.1 million Olympic-sized swimming pools, and would be enough to power Niagara Falls for 154 days!

“A strong system Friday may be the most significant storm of the season, especially for Santa Barbara South Coast and points south,” the National Weather System warned in an online alert. “Widespread heavy rain is expected at times through early Saturday, heaviest for the Santa Barbara South Coast and southward. Rainfall estimates are 2-6 inches for coasts and valleys and 5-10 inches for south facing foothills and coastal mountain slopes focused from the Santa Barbara South Coast southward. Possible impacts due to potentially widespread heavy rain include flooding for urban areas and small streams, flash flooding with mud and debris flows, especially near and below recent burn areas, and mud/rockslides near canyon walls. Travel delays are also likely due to reduced visibilities and slick roads with water ponding on some roadways. Additionally, strong and potentially damaging southerly winds with this storm system may lead to numerous downed trees and powerlines.”

