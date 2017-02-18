Legend has it that feuding exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake once fought savagely in public — on the dance floor! Britney and Justin’s alleged 2002 dance off has been immortalized in her Lifetime biopic ‘Britney Ever After’, and a new clip of the fight is as amazing as it sounds! Check it out!

Bless Lifetime. Reenacting the infamous 2002 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dance off is the next best thing to see it happen in person! Gather ’round, children. The story goes that Britney and Justin had just freshly broken up when they ran into each other at a Los Angeles night club. Things weren’t so friendly between the two yet, and Britney was fully livid when she saw Justin dancing with his then-girlfriend, Jenna Dewan (now Tatum).

Britney and Justin allegedly got into it, arguing on the dance floor, and then it escalated into a full on dance off — for a whopping 90 minutes. Can you imagine? Luckily, the people behind the new Britney biopic, Britney Ever After, recreated what they think that magic moment must have been like!

That’s why this clip from the biopic is so great. We see Justin (Nathan Keyes) in full NSYNC gear and sass, sashay his way up to Britney (Natasha Bassett), and say, “How you doin? Get over it. I have.” before stomping away. Britney doesn’t take that. She’s stronger than yesterday. She turns to her girls, tosses her fur coat to one of them, and says “let’s do this.” It’s ON.

Cue a super sexy (and a little hilarious) argument using their bodies instead of words. There’s a lot of hair flipping and pelvic thrusting, and impossibly low-cut pants. Man, fashion in the aughts were just terrible, wasn’t it? Sadly, all parties deny that a dance off ever happened, and that include’s Justin’s NSYNC bandmates. That does sound like something people involved in an angry dance off would say to throw us off their tracks, though!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe the legend of the Britney and JT dance off is true? Tell us in the comments!