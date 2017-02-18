REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! Big Sean was in for an unpleasant surprise when a guy posing as a fan got in his face during a meet and greet in Queens! Sean thought the ‘fan’ wanted an autograph, but he instead attacked the rapper! The shocking incident was caught on camera, and it’s so scary! Watch here!

Big Sean, 28, came incredibly close to getting a fist to the face during a meet and greet at an entertainment store in Queens, New York on February 17. The rapper hosted a massive CD signing event at the FYE in Ridgewood, Queens in which thousands of dedicated fans lined the block to get a chance to meet their hero. A deranged fan managed to sneak in with the group and tried to take Sean down — before he was taken down himself by security!

This footage is hard to watch! By the time the cameras are filming, Sean is out of the way and safe while police and security are scooping up the assailant. He’s ranting and raving still, but it’s unclear what he’s saying. It really can’t be good, can it?

#PressPlay This man attempted to slap #BigSean at his meet & greet 😳 we're glad the rapper was not harmed! @bigsean A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Sean took to Twitter later that night after the incident to set the record straight about what happened at the meet and greet. He was upset that his event had to be canceled because of one guy who was out of line, and that it ruined the whole night for the rest of his fans. That’s sweet! We’re sure they’re just happy that he’s safe and nothing serious happened while they were all crowded in the store. Sean tweeted some shocking details about who the assailant was, and why he tried to clock him. Just take a look:

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I'm hoping he's getting the proper treatment he needs. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017



