Some Beyonce fans were outraged, for whatever reason, when Bey posted a pic of herself to her website flashing middle fingers to the camera. The cool pic, featuring a cameo from her baby bump, enraged people who thought the move was ‘classless’ and ‘beneath her.’ Um, what?
As if anyone asked their opinions, some of Beyonce‘s fans thought it their place to tell the superstar that she shouldn’t be giving the camera the middle finger while she’s pregnant. That makes no sense, but follow along anyway! Beyonce, 35, posed for two photos at a Grammys afterparty on February 12 — one with mom Tina Knowles, one without — that showed them both flipping the bird.
Beyonce’s Grammys Performance — See Pics
The pics are utterly cool. In both, Beyonce’s wearing a skin-tight, white dress with high side slits and major cleavage. A huge hat covers her face, so you can’t quite see her expression, but it’s clear what she’s feeling by the two fingers she’s giving the camera. What a fun photo, if anything! A few of her fans called the pics “classless” and “trashy,” as if they’ve never done it before. It being perceived as worse because she’s pregnant seems weird, because it implies that she shouldn’t since she’s becoming a mother. Well, she’s already a mother to four-year-old Blue Ivy. Whatever! Just see some of the complaints made on Twitter:
We’re sure she’s taking that criticism to heart, everyone! Some have found deeper meaning behind the photo, too. It was taken shortly after the Grammy Awards, where Bey was once again passed up for Album of the Year. Was she sending the committee a message using lyrics from one of the best songs from her ignored album, Lemonade? “Boy bye/Middle fingers up/I ain’t thinking bout you” Time to say “Sorry” to Bey?
HollywoodLifers, are you upset that Beyonce put her middle fingers up in a photo? Tell us why or why not in the comments!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP