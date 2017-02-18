Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Some Beyonce fans were outraged, for whatever reason, when Bey posted a pic of herself to her website flashing middle fingers to the camera. The cool pic, featuring a cameo from her baby bump, enraged people who thought the move was ‘classless’ and ‘beneath her.’ Um, what?

As if anyone asked their opinions, some of Beyonce‘s fans thought it their place to tell the superstar that she shouldn’t be giving the camera the middle finger while she’s pregnant. That makes no sense, but follow along anyway! Beyonce, 35, posed for two photos at a Grammys afterparty on February 12 — one with mom Tina Knowles, one without — that showed them both flipping the bird.

The pics are utterly cool. In both, Beyonce’s wearing a skin-tight, white dress with high side slits and major cleavage. A huge hat covers her face, so you can’t quite see her expression, but it’s clear what she’s feeling by the two fingers she’s giving the camera. What a fun photo, if anything! A few of her fans called the pics “classless” and “trashy,” as if they’ve never done it before. It being perceived as worse because she’s pregnant seems weird, because it implies that she shouldn’t since she’s becoming a mother. Well, she’s already a mother to four-year-old Blue Ivy. Whatever! Just see some of the complaints made on Twitter:

@Beyonce you and mama giving middle finger? For what? That's beneath me so it sure should be above you. Upgrade ladies.. — Renee Wilborn (@reeree0319) February 18, 2017

Beyonce is a classy lady WHO made her do this .pregnant middle finger pic shit? 😂 — noir (@noir__pride) February 18, 2017

no shade i dont like beyonce putting up the middle finger pregnant — noir (@noir__pride) February 18, 2017

I love Beyoncé. I still hate middle finger pictures……. #beyonce is queen 👸🏽 🐝 — {Mi-Kha'El}♥ (@MadamMoiSuE) February 17, 2017

I thought putting your middle finger up in pics was classless…oh but Beyoncé did it now…🙄 — Samira (@MIRApa_ya) February 17, 2017

@smc90 the turtle. Beyonce pic is great but don't like the middle finger. — Fred 🤷‍♂️ (@fdevillamil) February 17, 2017

Beyoncé got these men highly upset just for throwing up the middle finger lmfaoooooo pic.twitter.com/NgrBYx1Zyq — 🗣 (@_BriNikole) February 17, 2017

Its kind of weird to me that Beyoncé grown af doing middle finger pics https://t.co/vF4JPoTTx0 — Ace Boogie (@Rebirth_of_Ace) February 17, 2017

We’re sure she’s taking that criticism to heart, everyone! Some have found deeper meaning behind the photo, too. It was taken shortly after the Grammy Awards, where Bey was once again passed up for Album of the Year. Was she sending the committee a message using lyrics from one of the best songs from her ignored album, Lemonade? “Boy bye/Middle fingers up/I ain’t thinking bout you” Time to say “Sorry” to Bey?

HollywoodLifers, are you upset that Beyonce put her middle fingers up in a photo? Tell us why or why not in the comments!

