Aaron Carter Rushed To Hospital After He’s Attacked For Allegedly Making Racial Slur

Oh no! Aaron Carter was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 18 after a man attacked him for allegedly making a racial slur on stage. The singer reportedly left the bar where he was performing covered in blood! Read all the shocking details, here!

We hope Aaron Carter, 29, is OK! What started out at a fun concert gig at the Loony Bin bar in Bradley, Illinois turned into the teenage heartthrob’s worst nightmare! After allegedly making a racial slur against a Hispanic man on stage, Aaron found himself in the middle of a nasty brawl, according to TMZ. The clip below shows Aaron getting into a fight with a BUNCH of guys in the middle of his performance, but we cannot hear the alleged racist comment made by him. It appears Aaron’s bodyguard also got involved in the chaos.

In the fan-recorded video, you can see a BUNCH of guys fighting on stage where Aaron was performing. Punches were thrown until security managed to remove the attacker from the bar. Unfortunately, it was too late for “I Want Candy” singer as he was already bleeding and had no choice but to be rushed to the hospital. On his way out of the venue, Aaron reportedly yelled “Bye Filipe,” referencing the “Bye Felicia” joke.

Police are currently investigating the situation so we’ll let you know the details of any upcoming charges! The state of Aaron’s health also remains a mystery but we hope he’s recovering well. The child star has a habit of sounding off against people, especially Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” hitmaker and Aaron have a long-standing feud, often going back and forth about their respective music sales. Running his mouth may have what gotten Aaron into trouble at the Looney Bin!

