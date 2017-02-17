Natasha Bassett: 5 Things To Know About Actress Playing Britney Spears In Lifetime Movie

REX/Shutterstock

Natasha Bassett is stepping into the spotlight as Britney Spears in Lifetime’s biopic of the pop star. We’ve got everything you need to know before you watch!

Natasha Bassett, 23, is stepping into some iconic shoes for her role as Britney Spears for the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After. The actress was relatively unknown before she was cast as the “Lucky” pop star, but everyone wants to know more about the blonde beauty. We’ve got the five things we just have to know before tuning in to the unauthorized biopic on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

1. She’s from the land down under.

Natasha was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia and was raised by her mom. She has been acting from a young age even starring in Romeo & Juliet at Australian Theatre for Young People when she was only 14. This girl has definitely got acting chops!

2. She did not even know she was auditioning to play Ms. Spears.

Information about Britney Ever After was so tightly under wraps that Natasha did not even know anything about the part she was auditioning for. “When I auditioned for the part, I didn’t actually know the movie was about Britney Spears,” Natasha told PEOPLE. “I hadn’t been given a full script and was told the character’s name was Jenny Jean. Because of the name, I thought it was probably set in the 1950s.” It wasn’t until a few days later when she got the part, that Natasha found out she would be playing Britney. Talk a surprise!

3. Natasha is a major film buff.

Natasha is clearly super into movies, just check out her Instagram! The actress frequently posts pics in reference to some of the greatest directors ever. She even celebrated Alfred Hitchcock’s birthday and posted a shot from her “favourite movie of all time” from the suspense mastermind Rear Window. She also posted a cute photo from her trip to London where she posed in front of Stanley Kubrick’s director’s chair. Love it!

Boss's Chair #stanleykubrick #kingkubrick #london A post shared by Natasha Bassett (@natashabassett) on Sep 5, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

Happy Birthday, #AlfredHitchcock. Thank you for making my favourite movie of all time! #RearWindow A post shared by Natasha Bassett (@natashabassett) on Aug 13, 2015 at 5:50pm PDT

4. She’s acted with some pretty big names already.

Natasha already stepped into the big leagues when she played Gloria DeLamor in the Coen brothers latest movie Hail, Caesar! Other famous faces in the Old Hollywood musical comedy included Channing Tatum, Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Ralph Fiennes, Alden Ehrenreich and Tilda Swinton. Now that’s star-studded line-up!

5. Natasha thinks Britney Ever After is a “feminist” movie.

She thinks the movie and everything Britney Spears represents has a real girl power message. “It’s about who she is when the performance ends: an inspiring human being who’s overcome everything so beautifully. At its core, it’s a feminist movie,” she told Entertainment Weekly. Well we can’t wait to see it!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Natasha as Britney? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.