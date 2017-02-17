Courtesy of Instagram

A star of many talents! Vin Diesel stepped into the recording booth to cover Selena Gomez’s hit song with Kygo ‘It Ain’t Me’ on Feb. 16, and he gushed all about being invited to a professional studio. Check out the epic behind-the-scenes clips!

It’s his time to shine! Vin Diesel‘s vocals are reportedly now featured on a version of Kygo and Selena Gomez‘s new song “It Ain’t Me.” The Fate Of The Furious star, 49, dished all about his recording session with the Norwegian DJ on Feb. 16, alongside the message, “You all know how much I love music, so when one of your favorite producers @kygomusic invites you to the studio you go… what I didn’t expect was to be asked to go into the recording booth. Never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone!” He couldn’t stop gushing about their epic collaboration!

This was the day after I chilled with Kygo at my post Grammy party… for years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:47pm PST

Vin shared tons of behind-the-scenes footage. He can be seen discussing his new musical venture, and he was also praised for “put[ting] so much passion” into the session. “I don’t know how you did it @kygomusic,” the XxX: Return of Xander Cage star said on Facebook. “Who would have ever believed how mixing my voice with @selenagomez could be so powerful!”

“[F]or years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything,” he said. “The magician somehow took my voice and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless.”

Fans are loving that Vin made his pop music debut alongside two heavy-hitters, especially on what appears to be a Justin Bieber diss track! With a catchy beat and emotional lyrics like, “We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough,” it was bound to be a smash hit! Vin surely gave it an added flare, since he can’t wait for “the world to hear it!”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving that Vin gave singing another shot? Let us know!

