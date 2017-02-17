‘Tiny Trumps’ Is Actually A Thing & It’s Every Bit As Hilarious As You Would Expect

Courtesy of Reddit

Donald Trump’s existence is the gift that keeps on giving, even if it’s at his own expense. Some online geniuses created a Reddit thread made entirely out of shrunken versions of our 45th President — and it’s every bit as hilarious as you could imagine!

Watch, Donald Trump, 70, is going to discover this Reddit chain and call it a FAKE THREAD! You just wait! Apparently everything negative written or said about the business mogul is fake, but we can assure you that this feed is very real and extremely funny. What you’ll find is an entire page dedicated to shrunken versions of Donald doing hilarious things, like shaking Barack Obama’s hand, stepping off an airplane, and walking hand-in-hand with wifey Melania Trump.

In times of darkness, it’s a great feeling knowing that we can always visit this page to crack a smile. If we had to take a guess on who would enjoy this thread as much as us, we’d say CNN’s Jake Tapper and FOX News’ Shephard Smith. Why? Because they just roasted the former Apprentice host on national television!

After Donald’s “fake news” tirade, Shephard was just about done with the President’s nonsense and demanded answers from him. “It’s crazy what we’re watching every day,” he boasted. “He keeps repeating ridiculous, throw away lines that are not true at all. And sort of avoiding this issue of Russia, as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question.”

What Shephard is referring to is the 80-minute press conference that was held on Feb. 16, during which Donald dodged questions about his relations to Russia and anti-semitism. It was chaotic enough before he basically got into a screaming match with the press corps. Definitely a first for the White House! Celebs like J.K Rowling and Tyler Oakley couldn’t believe their eyes and ears. So embarrassing!

HollywoodLifers, which Mini Trump do you find the most hilarious?

