That’s one way to say hello. In a new clip from ‘The Walking Dead’, the group Rick accidentally discovered while looking for Gabriel reveals they are a bit… strange.

It looks like we are going to learn a little bit more about the new group of survivors on the February 19 episode of The Walking Dead. A short and seriously vague preview clip from the new episode shows the group entering a new section of their “land”, all the while marching in a patterned formation. They are totally silent while doing so, too, which is a little weird.

As the group continues to enter the area we finally see Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the others walking among them. They watch the group carefully walk around them, some even circling in an organized fashion, but we don’t get to see what happens next. Gah!

What’s interesting to see though is that Rick still seems to be smiling a bit as he watches the group. Rick’s smile was the last shot of the previous episode, which was weird if only because the group were pointing all of their weapons directly at him. But as diehard viewers know, Rick has been looking to ramp up his “army” of survivors against Negan, and seeing such a large group of people and each one of them armed brought that smile to his lips with zero hesitation.

So, will Rick be able to convince this group to join his fight against Negan and the Saviors? And are they responsible for Father Gabriel disappearing in the middle of the night? I guess we’ll just have to tune in on Sunday, February 19 at 9pm ET to see!

