The video for The Chainsmokers’ latest hit, ‘Paris,’ is here! Oh, and besides the guys in the EDM duo, there’s a familiar face in the footage you’ll likely recognize — after all, she spends a LOT of time with Taylor Swift. Check it out here!

The Chainsmokers premiered their new music video for “Paris” on Feb. 17, and their leading lady is none other than supermodel, Martha Hunt! If you don’t recognize Martha from magazines and the Victoria’s Secret runway, you probably know her from all the times she’s hung out with Taylor Swift. The girls are total besties, and Martha is a prominent member of ‘the squad.’

The concept for the “Paris” video is fairly simple — Martha is very clearly frustrated, in need of a great escape, and eventually she finds it by jumping out the window and free-falling. The musical duo, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are walking through town, glancing up as Martha’s house floats above them in the clouds. In the end, she winds up just crashing back down on her bed, coming out of her reverie.

“Guysssssss the official music video for PARIS is out!!!” Alex tweeted from the pair’s official account. “It’s our favorite video we have ever done go check it out. The video perfectly captures the essence of the song visually and we hope it brings new meaning to the message behind the song #PARIS. And thank you to @marthahunt for being our incredible lead she is so talented and just is remarkable in this video!”

The Chainsmokers blew up after the success of their 2016 single, “Closer,” featuring Halsey, and 2017 is shaping up to be a BIG year for them. Not only are they hitting the road for a massive tour, but they’re also planning to drop their first album. We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Chainsmokers’ new video?! Do you think Martha was a good lead female for the vid?