‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Poster Reveals ‘The Last Jedi’ Is Plural & Fans Are Freaking

Image Courtesy of Disney

Take a deep breath because your mind is about to be blown! The title for ‘Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi’ is PLURAL! Yes, there are several Jedi and now fans are completely flipping out. We’ve got the details!

Oh man! We can thank foreign languages for helping us discover that the title for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is plural rather than singular. Disney has released the international poster art for the film and in Spanish it refers to “Los Ultimos Jedi,” which definitely refers to more than one Jedi. In German it translates into “Die Letzten Jedi” which is the plural version. Now we don’t have to play a guessing game as to if Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker or Daisy Ridley’s Rey is “the one,” because there are several last Jedi. Hooray!

NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

"THE LAST JEDI" IS PLURAL. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/kkVGLK9mT0 — queen of winter (@argonautiche) February 17, 2017

International Posters For Star Wars: The Last Jedi Suggest The Title Is Indeed Plural — David Esposito (@monkeyspux) February 18, 2017

the Jedi in the title Star Wars: The Last Jedi is plural in German so it is referring to Luke AND Rey — Jacob (@rlycutepeanut) February 18, 2017

We’ve already pretty much determined that Luke will be training Rey during much of Episode VIII, and there were hints in The Force Awakens that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda might be making appearances. Anakin’s ghost has been rumored to show up, so we could have a number of generational Jedi in the latest Star Wars installment.

Your first look at #TheLastJedi product packaging dropping out of hyperspace on September 1 for #ForceFridayII.https://t.co/KSFdXbfBHq pic.twitter.com/U4CgVivNGU — Star Wars (@starwars) February 16, 2017

This news comes straight on the heels of our first look at Rey, Poe Dameron and Finn in Episode VIII, as Disney showed off a teaser pic for the film’s merchandise, which goes on sale Sept. 1. Rey has a new longer hairstyle and is sporting a lightsaber, which had many fans claiming that the title must refer to her, even though Luke Skywalker is still around in the movie. Fans can officially stop arguing about it because thanks to the foreign language translations, we’ve got several last Jedi in the highly anticipated film which is due out Dec. 5, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.