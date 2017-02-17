‘Star Wars’ Spoilers Revealed: Rey & Kylo Have ‘Strange Connection’

There are so many questions that need to answered about Rey, but Lucasfilm may have just given away a spoiler that could mean everything. The studio confirmed that Rey and Kylo Ren have a ‘strange connection.’ So what does it all mean?!

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) bios on the official Star Wars website have been updated to include some major eyebrow-raising information. The update, first pointed out by Heroic Hollywood, makes it clear that there is a connection between Kylo and Rey.

“She rejected this call to destiny, but was captured by the dark side warrior Kylo Ren, with whom she shared a strange connection,” Rey’s bio says. Kylo’s reads, “A mysterious connection seemed to link the two.”

There was definitely a spark of something between Kylo and Rey in The Force Awakens, but we’re likely going to have to wait until The Last Jedi to find out all the details. This connection will totally be a game-changer.

There are tons of theories on the internet about Rey and Kylo. Some theories suggest they’re related, some fans think they’re meant to be together, while others believe that Rey was a young Jedi being trained by Luke before The Force Awakens and survived Kylo’s massacre. However, J.J. Abrams confirmed Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens blu-ray that Kylo had never met Rey before the events of the film.

“One of the new relationships that we were focusing on was between Kylo Ren and Rey,” he said,” according to MoviePilot.com. “They’ve never met but he’s heard of this girl.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

