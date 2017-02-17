‘SI Swim’ Best Dressed: Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Jeter & More

REX/Shutterstock

The bevvy of models who hit the red carpet to celebrate the ‘SI Swim’ 2017 cover totally turned up the heat on the red carpet with their daring looks — which get-up did you like best?

From Chrissy Teigen to Ashley Graham the red carpet was totally H-O-T as the models from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition stepped out to celebrate the sexy issue in one gorgeous look after another.

All eyes were on cover girl Kate Upton who kept it sexy, simple and chic in a thigh-grazing mini dress that put her legs, (and her ample cleavage!), on full display. The model is featured on the cover of the coveted mag for the third time — and she has three cool covers for the 2017 issue!

There was one common theme on the red carpet — skin was in! The major models opted for sexy, form-fitting frocks, all while staying true to their individual sense of style. Nina Agdal was simply stunning in a corset gown that allowed her to flaunt her curves. Although her dress was quite sexy it also had a soft, feminine feel to it.

Ashley Graham was edgy and chic in a metallic frock which clung to her curves in all the right places — she was totally smoldering on the red carpet.

It wasn’t just about the swimsuit models as Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who is featured in the issue for the very first time, also hit the red carpet, looking sleek and chic in a halter gown.

It was a family affair for Christie Brinkley, AKA Benjamin Button, who was red hot in a jumpsuit as she attended alongside her daughters, celebrating their joint shoot for the magazine.

Who rocked the hottest frock of the night on the red carpet? See all the sultry dresses and VOTE for which get-up you liked best.

