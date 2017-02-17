Image Courtesy of Hot 97

‘L&HH’ reality star and rapper Remy Ma finally put those beef rumors with Nicki Minaj to rest on Feb. 17. Fans went wild when she seemingly dissed Nicki last year on an epic remix track, but come to find out — it’s all love! Check out her response!

If there’s one thing fans adore about Remy Ma, 36, it’s that she always keeps it real. The Love & Hip Hop star lived up to her reputation yet again on Feb. 17, during an explosive interview with Hot97. While discussing her sky-rocketing rapping career alongside Fat Joe, 46, Remy revealed that she has NO beef with Nicki Minaj, 34, despite prior reports. She candidly explained, “She never did anything to me. There’s no reason for me to sub[liminally diss] her. I think that’s corny.”

“Do that to me…I’m going to smack your head off. That’s how I’m going to feel,” Remy added. “Girl never did nothing to me. Number two: history, this is known people, check my history. Any person that I ever had a problem with or felt any type of way about – I’ll have no problem saying your name. I don’t want you sitting there wondering if I’m talking about you. I’m going to say your name, your government name, I’m going to talk about your kids, your dog, your grandma.”

Remy concluded, “That’s what I’m going to do. Look into it! I don’t care! I don’t want somebody else to think that I’m talking about them. It’s not going to be sub[liminal]. It’s going to be a direct hit!” Nicki previously expressed interest in working with Remy, but some fans thought she denied the chance to work with the “Anaconda” MC because they were both trying to rule the rap game.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Phresher dropped his “Wait a Minute” remix featuring Remy last year. Her edgy lyrics read, “Will I smoke this b*tch? Yes/Probably fail my piss test/Get rid of those fake breasts/And put a vest on this b*tch chest,” continuing, “That ghostwriter bout to call her/That lifeline getting shorter.” Remy’s finally cleared the air, much to the delight of her fans!

