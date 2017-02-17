‘Pretty Little Liars’ has given us some of the greatest ‘ships of all time. From Ezria to Haleb to Emison, these couples are near and dear to our hearts. Take a look back at these epic couples moments over the course of 7 seasons!

EZRIA

Ezra and Aria were the OG Pretty Little Liars couple. They had us hooked from the very first episode when they met at a bar and made out in the bathroom. Ezria had to keep their relationship a secret for so long, and it was a monumental moment when Ezra confessed his love for Aria to her parents. Ezra and Aria got engaged in season 7, but his ex Nicole was thrown back into the mix. However, we think Ezria will end up together in the end!

SPOBY

Oh, Spencer and Toby. Their relationship is just everything. Things have never been easy for Spoby, but that has never stopped them from loving each other fiercely and completely. “Pretending not to love you was the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Toby told Spencer in the season 2 finale. While Toby is now engaged to Yvonne, that last kiss with Spencer proved Spoby is far from over.

HALEB

Never forget when Hanna jumped in the shower with Caleb. Hanna and Caleb were each other’s first loves and last loves. Even though Caleb was with Spencer in season 6, he couldn’t shake his love for Hanna. They’ve been through a lot, but they always find their way back to each other. “I don’t want to spend another day without you for the rest of my life,” Caleb said to Hanna in season 7A finale. Brb, crying!

EMISON

Alison was Emily’s first kiss and first love. While Emily thought her feelings for Alison were one-sided, that was never the case. Emison has never officially been together, but the final 10 episodes might finally change that. Alison is now pregnant with Rollins’ baby, and Emily has vowed to stand by her side. Emison forever!

PAILY

Emily and Paige really discovered themselves when they were each other. One of the most powerful scenes on the show was when Paige confessed she was terrified of coming out. Emily said all the right and encouraging things. Emily and Paige didn’t always have it easy, but you know they loved each other.

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite Pretty Little Liars couple? Let us know!