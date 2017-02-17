Peta Murgatroyd Finally Shares 1st Pic Of Baby Shai’s Adorable Face Over 1 Month After Birth

Courtesy of Instagram

SO precious! Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy have officially unveiled their baby boy Shai! And while the ‘DWTS’ couple have posted pics of the little guy since his Jan. 4 birth, the two had yet to share any photos of his face — and seriously, the wait was well worth it. This is one ADORABLE baby!

World, meet baby Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born Jan. 4! After over one month of anticipation, Shai’s parents Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, have finally introduced their tiny son to their fans! Revealing the first photo of Shai’s face, Peta posted on Instagram that she’s “so excited” to share their newborn with the world — and we’re excited too! See Shai’s entire photoshoot on Peta’s website, All Things Fam & Glam.

“@MaksimC and I are so excited to share the first photos of the love of our life, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on @allthingsfamandglam today! ❤️ Link in my bio,” Peta captioned the super sweet pic featuring Shai’s face for the first time. “Thank you for all the well wishes you’ve sent us as new parents. We feel the love and are so grateful! 💋.” On her website, Peta has a small gallery of Shai’s first photos, and he is beyond precious! But even more interesting, the dancer explained why she and Maks kept him relatively hidden for the first few weeks of his life.

“When you’re a celebrity, privacy is a luxury that eventually runs out,” Peta wrote in her post titled Sharing Our Little Gift. “As I’ve mentioned before, parenthood has brought out the ‘mama bear’ instinct in Maks and I. From minute one we knew it was our job to protect this little person and we’ve taken that job seriously every moment since.”

Peta went on to say that for the past month and half she and Maks have tried to keep Shai for themselves — “our little secret that only we get to enjoy” — but she then stated that babies aren’t secrets. “Keeping him hidden away forever isn’t realistic or healthy,” the blonde beauty wrote. And we love that she chose to show him off to the world in a such a sweet way. His photos will totally make your heart melt!

The new fam-of-three also appeared on Good Morning America in a taped segment on Feb. 17 WITH their little boy, which was their first public appearance as a family. But when asked when Shai will take to the dance floor like his parents, Maks replied, “I hope never.” Peta agreed, noting that she’d be pleased if Shai never wanted to be a dancer.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think little Shai looks more like Peta or Maks? Isn’t he SO adorable?

