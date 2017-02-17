Olivia Culpo’s ELSA Braid — Get Her Sexy Style From NYFW

REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo has been taking NYFW by storm and her looks have been absolutely amazing. Our favorite look from her definitely has to be her Elsa braid and you can copy her fun hairstyle!

Olivia Culpo, 24, headed to the Cushnie Et Ochs fashion show during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10th, and we are obsessed with her look from head-to-toe. Not only did she look fabulous in her outfit, it was her thick braid that stole the show.

Olivia’s gorgeous hair was done by none other than the fabulous celeb hairstylist, Justine Marjan, who is also a TRESemmé Global Stylist. Justine gave Olivia a gorgeous slicked back, voluminous braid and she even posted the sexy pic with the caption, “Super thick Elsa braid for @oliviaculpo during #nyfw.” We love how thick her braid looks and luckily, you can recreate it. Start by using TRESemmé Beauty-Full Volume Maximizer, which gives your hair bounce and body, but still feels soft, without making your hair stiff.

Justine slicked back Olivia’s hair into a tight high ponytail and then braided her long, thick hair into a full braid. If you want to keep the sleek look, top the entire hair off with TRESemmé Smooth & Silky Smooth Antifrizz Crème, for a perfect finish with no frizz or flyways. We love this effortless look on Olivia!

Aside from Olivia’s gorgeous Elsa-inspired braid, she rocked a Cushnie et Ochs orange blazer, which she went braless under, and paired it with black pants. She accessorized with Randall Scott Fine Jewelry Small Labradorite and Diamond Studs, and flawless makeup by Maria Riskakis, using Charlotte Tilbury makeup, of course!

What did you guys think of Olivia’s amazing hairstyle — did you love it as much as we did?

