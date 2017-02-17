Manchester United Manager Livid At Team After 3-0 Win: They Were Not ‘Focused’

Normally, a manager would be thrilled to see their team go 3-0, but not Jose Mourinho. Even as Manchester United scored an impressive Europa League victory on Feb. 16, Jose blasted his players for being ‘too relaxed’ and unfocused!

It seems that Jose Mourinho, 54, is going after Bill Belichick’s, 64, crown as “Grumpiest Sports Coach.” Just like the New England Patriots boss, Manchester United’s manager wasn’t smiling after his team beat AS Saint-Etinne in the first leg of their Round of 32 meeting in the UEFA Europa League. Instead, he was fuming over how his side didn’t take the game serious enough!

“I am [happy with the result], especially because in the first half, we played so bad,” he said after the game, per ESPN FC. “We managed to finish it winning 1-0 when we don’t deserve. It was down to lack of concentration.”

“I had the feeling immediately in the dressing room — too noisy, too funny, too relaxed. Then my assistants had the feeling in the warm-up, with some of the guys not really focused on the getting the right adrenaline in their bodies,” he added. Yikes. Well, it wasn’t as if his team was lighting the pitch on fire.

Though Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, ultimately walked away from the match with a hat-trick, his three goals weren’t “spectacular,” according to Bleacher Report. A free kick, a close-range tap and a penalty kick gave Man U the treble. While most fans were thrilled with the win, Jose only saw where it could all go wrong.

5 clean sheets in a row, still in all 4 competitions, the Jose Mourinho era is now firmly underway 👌 — Simmo (@alex_simmo) February 16, 2017

@ManUtd good luck lads; never forget José Mourinho likes winning in finals. Win for him and for us.. — EDDY ASUQUO (@EDETASUQUO13) February 17, 2017

Jose Mourinho fires Europa League warning to Manchester United stars pic.twitter.com/gyu9DX0lmw — Rubab Miswar (@rubab_miswar) February 17, 2017

Do we all agree that Manchester United are the favourite to win Europa League, right? — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 17, 2017

We aim to be the best, we aim to win every competition including the league. That's what Manchester United are really about. #mufc — 🥇Real Man Utd fan🥇 (@Evil_Martial) February 17, 2017

“I am not happy with it. At halftime, the result could be 1-1. I always think we have to play every game with the same attitude,” he said. Still, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as he did give props to his boys. “To score three goals and not concede in the first leg at home, it’s always a good result — it is not over, but it is a good result.”

He’s right – it’s not over. Manchester United will travel to Stade Geoffroy-Cuichard in Saint-Etinne, France on Feb. 22 for the second leg of the Round of 32. The winner will advance to the Round of 16, and currently, Man U is up 3 points on aggregate. That can even make Jose smile.

