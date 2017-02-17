Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Allegedly Has Indecent Photos Of Children: Shocking Court Docs

SplashNews

Lisa Marie Presley and her ex Michael Lockwood’s twins, 8, have reportedly been taken into care by California’s Department of Children and Family Services, according to alleged court docs. This report comes after Lisa allegedly found disturbing photos of children on multiple devices of Michael’s. Get the horrific details.

Lisa Marie Presley, 49, and Michael Lockwood‘s, 55, twins, Harper and Finley, 8, are reportedly now in the care of California’s Department of Children and Family Services after social workers allegedly became worried after a shocking revelation, as reported by Daily Mail, Feb. 17. The site claims to have seen court docs where Lisa reportedly claims to have found a stash of indecent photos and videos of children on Michael’s computer, among other devices.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” the actress claimed in the reported docs. A trial date has reportedly been set for some time in March to determine the future care of their 8-year-old twins, Lisa Marie allegedly said.

In the reported court docs in which the site claims to have laid their eyes on, Lisa Marie alleges that after she discovered disturbing photos and videos on Michael’s computer, the Beverly Hills Police Department then reportedly found 80 devices of her ex’s while raiding her home. Police allegedly have the devices, which have reportedly not been fully analyzed yet, in their possession.

Lisa Marie reportedly gave more insight into the alleged incident. “My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered,” according to the reported legal docs. “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.” Wow.

Sadly, there are more reported claims in the alleged court docs. Lisa Marie reportedly said that she has to pay for two nannies to monitor Michael when he visits the children. She also alleges that her $300 million fortune is gone.

The legal docs mentioned in the report are allegedly part of Lisa Marie and Michael’s divorce docs, in which she reportedly filed on June 13, 2016. Last year, Lisa Marie allegedly cited irreconcilable differences and allegedly filed for full custody of the pair’s twins, Harper and Finley. She reportedly did not ask for any spousal or child support at the time.

However, now the two are reportedly locked into a heated financial battle as their reported divorce and now alleged custody issue plays out. Lisa Marie and Michael have yet to speak out on the horrifying reports surrounding their family. HollywoodLife.com has reach out to both Lisa Marie and Michael for comment.

Lisa Marie is the only daughter of Priscilla, 71 and the late Elvis Presley. She is also the ex-wife of the late Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage, 53. Lisa Marie and Lockwood married on Jan. 22, 2006, and she later gave birth to their twin daughters in Oct. 2008.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by this report?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.