‘Lion King’ Remake: Donald Glover Cast As Simba & James Earl Jones To Return As Mufasa

Hakuna Matata! We’ve been pumped for the new ‘Lion King’ reboot for months, but now director Jon Favreau has cast Donald Glover to play Simba and James Earl Jones to reprise the role of Mufasa, and we’re totally freaking out! Here’s the scoop.

Okay, we are officially on-board for the new live action Lion King movie. Of course, we were skeptical at first because it’s really hard to turn an animated movie into a live action one in a convincing and non-cheesy way, but after the Feb. 17 casting news we’ve definitely become believers!

Director Jon Favreau took to Twitter to reveal who he chose to play Simba on the big screen, and it’s none other than Donald Glover! From Community to Atlanta to Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, Donald AKA Childish Gambino just doesn’t work on bad projects! If he’s in, it’s because it’s going to be amazing.

To make it even better, Jon also revealed that he’s bringing James Earl Jones onto the the film to play Mufasa. If you didn’t already know, this is super exciting because James voiced the animated Mufasa in the original film. We love that Jon is keeping true to the OG and bringing him back! He paid tribute to the icon by tweeting a photo of him along with the message “looking forward to working with this legend.”

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Live action remakes have been very popular recently, with mixed results. The Jungle Book received a lot of excitement (though most of it was CGI), and many people are thrilled about the upcoming live action Beauty and the Beast. However,the live version Cinderella totally bombed. Rumor has it that The Little Mermaid and Mulan are in the pipelines as well, and we can only hope they made equally good casting choices!

