Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Super Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit As Scott Disick Continues To Be MIA

Work it, Kourtney! Scott may be no where to be found, but Kourt stuns in neon orange swimsuit pic from the Kardashians’ Costa Rica vacation that you just have to see.

Incredible! Kourtney Kardashian wowed her Instagram followers when she posted two pictures from the family trip to Costa Rica. The 37 year-old mother of three looked amazing in a neon orange one piece with cutouts. She posed in a rocky pool with her long gorgeous hair loose and some fruity island drinks in pineapples and coconuts sitting on the pool’s edge. Love it!

Neon in Costa Rica, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

As mom to Penelope, 4, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, Kourtney has had to carry on since, father and Kourt’s ex Scott Disick, 33, has been MIA. He’s been seen partying with models like Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, 25, and left Kourtney alone with the kids on Valentine’s Day. She took Penelope and Reign to The Grove with Kris Jenner, 61, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 36. Sweet to see the family sticking together for Kourtney while Scott is off doing his own thing.

The Costa Rica trip was not all fun in the sun because that was when all the drama between Kourtney and Scott got going again. Scott joined everyone for the vacation, but left early after he allegedly was caught with another woman Bella Banos, 20, in a hotel nearby. That’s when Scott flew to Miami to party it up with Bella and Jessica. Yikes! This is getting messy, but it’s great to see Kourt is at least keeping a level head about things.

