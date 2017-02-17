Kim & Kanye Divorcing? How They’re Coping After Their Most Difficult Year

If you were worried about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, don’t be. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new details about how Kimye is making it work despite experiencing a whole lot of downs.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, aren’t giving up just yet. It’s no secret that 2016 was a difficult year for both of them personally and, of course, as a couple… but that doesn’t mean they are ready to throw in the towel on their family.

“After a rocky year, Kim & Kanye are in a really good place right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are getting along well, are happy together and are both feeling much healthier.” This is really great news for the couple and their two beautiful children, North and Saint.

Our insider added, “As it stands, there is zero chance of a divorce, not now. The rough year as only brought them closer together.”

This could certainly explain why Kim and Kanye have been keeping their relationship super low-key lately. After Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and Kanye’s breakdown, 2016 left their marriage very much up in the air, but now our insiders say things are finally settling down.

In fact, Kim was so supportive of Kanye’s Yeezy Season 5 show on Wednesday, February 15, where she sat front row alongside their good friend, Anna Wintour. After the show Kim was quick to jump on social media and gush about how “proud” she was of her husband. So sweet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU happy to hear that Kim and Kanye are sticking it out? Were you worried they might actually split? Comment below!