Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Damn! Kim Kardashian’s back at it again with the blonde hair, and she looks fierce. The normal brunette-haired beauty took to Snapchat on Feb. 17 to show off her new makeover and flaunt some major cleavage. See the pics here!

Kim Kardashian loves a good makeover! Just think about how many times she’s changed her look over the years. Obviously, we love to see her various looks too, but our favorite has to be whenever she dyes her hair blonde! And much to our delight, we discovered that Kim went back to platinum blonde on Feb. 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Friday, and not only debuted her new blonde hair, but captioned the pic with a happy birthday message to her on-again/off-again friend, Paris Hilton. Isn’t that so sweet? Anyway, Kim’s hair looks amazing, and we’re huge fans of her new look. Obviously, we shouldn’t be saying new because Kim has gone blonde before, but it’s new in the sense that she’s not brunette anymore.

After posting the sexy black and white picture, Kim posted a few more shots while using some cute Snapchat filters. Again, her blonde makeover and cleavage were on full display.

This makeover comes just a few days after Kim rocked long, straight “Cher hair” for Kanye West‘s Yeezy fashion show in New York City. We were obviously big fans of the look, but we’re loving the blonde hair on Kim even more! After all, they do say blondes have more fun. Right? To see all of Kim’s new makeover pics, click through our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim Kardashian's blonde hair?

