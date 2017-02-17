How To Get Kendall Jenner’s Exact Hairstyle At Ralph Lauren

REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rocked sexy, sleek hairstyles at Ralph Lauren’s runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. Get their exact hair look with expert tips below.

Redken Global Creative Director Guido was the hair lead backstage at Ralph Lauren’s Fall / Winter 2017 Show.

He told us about the inspiration: “The hair this season at Ralph Lauren is very on-trend with lustrous, air-dried texture. I’ve started out by prepping the hair with All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner to soften the look, then we’re taking a look at the girls’ natural dried texture and adding a bit of Glow Dry Style Enhancing Blow Dry Oil for soft shine while it dries.”

He created the look on models like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Romee Strijd.

Here is the exact how to:

“Prep hair with All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner to cleanse the hair and add softness and shine.

While hair is damp, apply a pea-size amount of Glow Dry Style Enhancing Blow Dry Oil to help create a softer texture and give added shine.

Create a center part using fingertips.

Allow hair to air dry.

Brush through the length with a boar-bristled brush to soften texture.

To add bend to the hair, use a curling iron on random sections and brush through.”

It was sexy and sleek — wearable for any occasion! It’s just so pretty and classic, like all the Ralph Lauren clothes! We loved the look! See more looks from the show in the gallery above!

