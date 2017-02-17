Kendall Jenner Channels Jamiroquai In Marc Jacobs Show With Oversized Hat

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner served up some serious 90s vibes as she rocked the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week, sporting a hat that looked just like it came straight from Jamiroquai’s personal collection. Who do you think wore the look better? VOTE.

Streetwear dominated the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 runway as it evoked 90s hip-hop vibes, all while models casually reclined on sidewalk chairs following the minimal runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16. The most head-turning element to the show was definitely all of the interesting hats — especially the gigantic knit creation that topped Kendall Jenner‘s head! All of the models sported different hats as they came down the runway.

From start to finish the runway show had everyone captivated as models walked the runway in silence, keeping the focus on the clothes. After the show they were all perched on the sidewalk outside the venue, snapping pictures of those in attendance as they made their exit and totally flipping the script on the typical scenario. The designer was inspired by his personal upbringing in NYC and the Netflix documentary series Hip-Hop Evolution.



Seeing Kendall model in the designer’s show instantly brought back memories of Jamiroquai‘s hat collection — and the rest of her look also seemed like something the group would’ve worn. The 90s were certainly alive thanks to Marc.

After seeing the meme frenzy that erupted after Pharrell‘s now-iconic choice of accessory, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kendall’s latest look did the same — but what did you think of the fashion statement?

Check out the interesting look on Kendall, let us know if you think Kendall or Jamiroquai rocked the trend better and let us know if you’re going to combat your bad hair days with a similar look come fall.

