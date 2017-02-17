Justin Timberlake Is Recording New Music: NSYNC Reunion Or Solo Album Coming?

REX/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake is recording new music. We repeat: Justin Timberlake is recording new music! The singer has confirmed he’s back in the studio and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what that might entail. Might this be part of that NSYNC reunion Lance Bass is teasing?

Justin Timberlake, 36, is recording new music people! We can’t stop saying it; it’s happening. The “Cry Me a River” singer announced the news himself, during Variety‘s screening of Trolls in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. “We literally came from the studio tonight to come to this Q&A,” said Justin during the event, which was shared live on Facebook. “And we’re going back after this. There’s a ton of music that we’re making right now and I’m just so excited about it.”

The “we” Justin makes mention of includes famed music producer Max Martin, 45, and Karl Johan Schuster, also known as Shellback, 32. The trio co-wrote and produced “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” for Trolls. And now, they’re all up for the Best Original Song Academy Award. “I’ve known Max for years and then to include Shellback in the process…,” began Justin before his revelation. To imagine what they might be coming up with is bonkers. Max is known for working with megastars like Adele, Katy Perry, Pink, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift (to name a few).

HollywoodLife.com learned of Justin’s latest music endeavors EXCLUSIVELY back in Jan. 2017. While having brunch with friends at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, he told friends that he was “in the studio right now!” We can’t help but wonder if this has anything to do with the NSYNC reunion Lance Bass, 37, teased on Feb. 16. If it does, the situation would be a 180 degree shift from comments Justin made about his former bandmates on Feb. 8. That being said, we’d put money on this being Justin’s follow-up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience.

To win that Oscar, though, “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” has to beat some pretty tough competition: two songs from La La Land, “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story, and “How Far I’ll Go” from Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda for Disney’s Moana. The Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for new music from Justin Timberlake? Would you rather it be a new solo album or something fresh from NSYNC?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.