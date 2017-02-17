Britney Spears Biopic Star Compares Her Justin Timberlake Romance To ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Image Courtesy of Lifetime

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were relationship goals before that was even a thing, and we’re going to see it all go down on Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After.’

“Going through it felt a lot like Romeo & Juliet — these two star-crossed lovers, it felt is so relatable,” Nathan Keyes, the actor portraying Justin Timberlake in Lifetime’s Britney Ever After film, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively in a new interview. “It was their the first love, and the only difference is they were living it out in front of the world. I can only imagine the amount of pressure and strain that puts on a relationship.”

Nathan, 31, revealed that when he auditioned, he was going for the role of “Doug, a pop star” since everything was in code at that time. “But I had an inkling,” he said, “when they they announced Natasha [Bassett] was playing Britney, I put on my best denim jacket and hoodie.”

While Nathan hasn’t heard from Justin, he told us he has only heard good things about him, and has always looked up to him. He’s also aware that the film may get backlash, but ultimately, it’s not a negative story. “In any art form, people are going to love it or hate it. People maybe slightly hesitant, but I’m really proud of how it turned out,” Nathan added. “I think it really shows Britney’s rise after the fall. It’s really beautiful and honors her.”

The actor also added that for him, it was so fun to film and take a trip down “this huge memory lane.” And he thinks audiences will the feel the same. “Regardless of what people say, I think it’s a really fun film and people will love to relive all those early 2000s moments.”

Britney Ever After airs this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on Lifetime. HollywoodLifers, will you be watching?

