Justin Bieber ‘Not Stressed’ About Assault Video: Confident He’ll Come Out ‘Unscathed’

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

A recently released video allegedly shows Justin Bieber assaulting a man at a pre-Grammys party on Feb. 11, but he’s not worried about getting in any sort of trouble. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s confident he’ll come out of this latest scandal ‘unscathed.’

“Justin [Bieber] is not stressed out. He has dealt with similar situations in the past and they have all worked out. He is confident that his people and his lawyers have his back like usual and he will move on unscathed like what has happened in previous incidents he has had to deal with. He is shadowing any stress and enjoying being on tour,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’re super happy to hear Justin’s not worried. Especially because he’s about to start his world tour back up on Feb. 18 after taking a lengthy break, and if he had any sort of anxiety, it might affect his performances.

As we previously told you, Justin is being accused of assault, and seconds before the alleged fight occurred were caught on video. The video, which was obtained by TMZ, shows the 22-year-old fooling around with Kyle Massey, laughing and messing around. But when a nearby friend realizes they’re being filmed, and waves the videographer off, Justin becomes furious and waves his own arm in front of the camera before its quickly shut off.

It’s still unclear what happened after the camera shut off, but the alleged victim, Dean Parker, claims the “Sorry” singer charged at him, then “head-butted” him. Furthermore, Justin was pictured with noticeable blood on his hand when he left the pre-Grammys party.

Right now, there is an “open investigation,” but Justin’s not worried.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Will Justin Bieber come out unscathed? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.