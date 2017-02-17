Justin Bieber ‘Just Lost It’ During Alleged Brawl On Grammy Night — Exclusive Details

REX/Shutterstock

Like a bull that saw red, Justin Bieber totally ‘lost it’ during the alleged brawl that broke out during a pre-Grammys party on Feb. 11. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singer told the victim to ‘get lost’ right before exploding! Here’s the scoop!

Could this be the REAL reason why Justin Bieber, 22, didn’t attend the 2017 Grammys? While the singer considers the award show “irrelevant,” it may have been his raging temper that prevented him from going inside the Staples Center. “He just lost it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin kept telling the guy to get lost. He was annoying and needed to butt out of the situation.” But that’s just the beginning! During a pre-Grammys party, the “Sorry” singer allegedly HEADBUTTED a guy and is now an alleged suspect in a dangerous crime.

The fight took place at around 2AM on Feb. 11 at Serafina Italian restaurant in LA, according to TMZ. We immediately reached out to local police to get some further details but at the present time, there wasn’t much to be said. “There was a report taken last week and at this point it is an open investigation, there is no further information available at this point,” officer Mandujan of the West Hollywood Sheriffs Dept. told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Days later we still don’t know what triggered the tattooed heartthrob, but pictures reveal his hand was definitely cut up and bleeding.

Not helping Justin’s case, there’s an alleged VIDEO of the nasty brawl! Victim Dean Parker was filming a seemingly friendly and innocent encounter with Justin moments before the hunk knocked the camera out of his hands and allegedly punched him in the face. Authorities say it was a headbutt, but the blood in Justin’s hands (literally) suggest he also punched Dean. The actual fight itself is NOT on camera, but it looks like some chaos goes down right before cutting off. Not good!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Justin “lost” his temper the night of the alleged headbutt?

