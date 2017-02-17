Click to Skip Ad
Jennifer Garner Finally Files From Divorce From Ben Affleck After A 2 Year Split — Report

Fri, February 17, 2017 9:59am EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
Jennifer Garner Divorcing Ben Affleck
Well, this is sad. A new report claims that Jennifer Garner is finally going to file for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

It’s been just under two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, both 44, announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Now it seems they are finally ready to make their split official, as Us Weekly is reporting that Jennifer is preparing to file for a legal divorce.

Sadly, this news comes after fans and reports spent the past two years speculating whether or not Ben and Jen would get back together. Not only did the longtime couple travel together with their family, but were frequently spotted out together on dinner dates and more.

In November 2016 there were even reports that Ben and Jen had renewed their vows in a private ceremony, though that is clearly not the case if Jen is actually filing for divorce. We hope that whatever happens between Ben and Jen makes them happy and, more importantly, is the right thing for their children.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Ben and Jen regarding the report. Stay tuned for updates!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the report that Jen is filing for divorce from Ben? Were you hoping they would get back together? Comment below, let us know!

