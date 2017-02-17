FameFlyNet

Well, this is sad. A new report claims that Jennifer Garner is finally going to file for divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

It’s been just under two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, both 44, announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Now it seems they are finally ready to make their split official, as Us Weekly is reporting that Jennifer is preparing to file for a legal divorce.

Sadly, this news comes after fans and reports spent the past two years speculating whether or not Ben and Jen would get back together. Not only did the longtime couple travel together with their family, but were frequently spotted out together on dinner dates and more.

In November 2016 there were even reports that Ben and Jen had renewed their vows in a private ceremony, though that is clearly not the case if Jen is actually filing for divorce. We hope that whatever happens between Ben and Jen makes them happy and, more importantly, is the right thing for their children.

