James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted the Academy Awards back in 2011 and it did not go so well. We’re reliving all the awkward six years later and it’ll still make you wince!

Yikes! James Franco, 38, and Anne Hathaway, 34, shared hosting duties at the 2011 Academy Awards together and people were not into it. The duo got slammed for their uneven repartee with Anne bubbling over with enthusiasm and James’s low energy. There were even rumors he was high during the gig. James and Anne were picked in the hopes of bringing a younger crowd to watch the show.

The pair were off to a rocky start from the moment they walked out. Anne was laughing and full of smiles as she shouted, “it’s Hollywood’s biggest night!” Their first joke only kind of landed after James compliment how beautiful Anne looked and she quipped back, “you look very appealing to a young demographic as well.” James meanwhile looked like he could barely keep his eyes open and Anne kind of went overboard.

Anne even did a bit with her mom who was in the audience. “Annie, honey, stand up straight,” she reminded her daughter mid-opening speech, “Mr. Steven Spielberg is here.” James spoke to his grandmother in the crowd, who nailed her joke, “I just saw Marky Mark!” which got a huge laugh and applause. Later in the night, Anne delivered a funny rendition of “On My Own” before her 2013 Les Miserables Oscar win, to Hugh Jackman, 49. All in all, we’re still cringing over this bizarre hosting duo.

“They both have egos, but to say they hate each other might be a bit of a stretch,” a source told HollywoodLife.com back in 2011 after the ceremony. “Anne is aware that not everything may have worked out.” Anne was reportedly “frustrated” with how things turned out and “he brought her effort down and ruined what could have been a success.” We can’t wait to see how Jimmy Kimmel, 49, does this year when he hosts on Feb. 26 at 8p.m. ET on ABC.

