‘Nashville’ Shocker: Is [Spoiler] Leaving The Show? — Watch New Promo

The final moments of the Feb. 16 episode of ‘Nashville’ changed everything. After a horrific car accident, [SPOILER]’s life is on the line. Is this the end for one of the show’s main characters? Watch a new promo and get the scoop from the actor who plays the character in jeopardy.

After an insane showdown with her deranged stalked, Rayna James (Connie Britton) got into another car accident. In the promo for next week’s episode, Rayna is rushed to the hospital. Deacon (Charles Esten) calls Maddie (Lennon Stella) and tells her to meet him at the hospital. Her family and loved ones run to her side.

Things don’t look good for Rayna. Gunnar (Sam Palladio) is comforting a weeping Scarlett (Clare Bowen), and Rayna’s two daughters are hugging their mother while she lies motionless in her hospital bed.

“I love you, Rayna,” Deacon cries. “Don’t leave me.” Rayna opens her eyes at the end of the promo. “This is the episode of Nashville you cannot miss,” the promo voiceover says.

There are a lot of questions be answered after that episode. Could this be the end for Rayna James? Is Connie leaving the show? Reports swirled for months leading up to the premiere about how much Connie would be on the show. Connie denied she was leaving. Our sister site TVLine reported that negotiations were still ongoing.

In a post-episode interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Callie Khouri wouldn’t reveal Rayna’s fate. “The experience of a story is the most important thing. You know she’s alive in the previews for next week. But we want people to be in the same state her family is in.”

Connie added,”All I can say is Rayna’s tough and she’s sustained a lot. Let’s wait and see.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Connie is going to leave the show? Let us know!