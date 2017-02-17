‘Hook’ Prequel Is Coming — Star Raising Money For Rufio Origin Film

Courtesy of Amblin Entertainment

Who else would love to see where Rufio came from? Well, another Peter Pan film could be coming, thanks to the mohawked favorite leader of the Lost Boys.

Dante Basco, 41, just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a new project — a short film about his character in Hook, Rufio. He explained that the origin story will answer the unanswered questions: How did Rufio become the leader? How’d he get that mohawk? And, where did “Bangarang” come from? Bangarang will be the title of the film.

“This is the story about Rufio, before the mohawk, before Neverland, before he was The Pan,” he wrote on the site. “Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is. After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends — a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed latina force of nature named Ella — find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfill his destiny.”

Dante is trying to raise at least $30,000 to make a short film — and it looks like they’ll get there. It’s open until March 14, and right now they’re at $24,000. The actor added that if that’s reached, they also set a dream milestone of $200,000 — and if that’s reached, they’ll make a feature.

“In a world of endless sequels, prequels, and reboots – we feel Bangarang holds a unique place,” he added. “Sure, it draws off a popular studio film, and billion dollar property (Peter Pan), but the key for us is that this movie is a social commentary on the current world climate. We are taking a beloved character out of his comfort zone.”

“This is an underdog, coming-of-age film in all the best ways. It’s the story of a under represented group of heroes — bullied because they’re different, and nothing more (such as Roofus, who comes from a immigrant family) — who won’t let their villains get in the way of destiny,” he added. “We think there’s a hunger for good storytelling and strong execution, as well as fun original characters. With Bangarang, we plan to do just that.”

I’m always up for a good underdog story. Would you want to see it, HollywoodLifers?

