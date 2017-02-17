Kate McKinnon & Hillary Clinton Have Intimate Dinner: Will She Be Back On ‘SNL’?

Courtesy of Facebook, TMZ

No, you’re not seeing double. Kate McKinnon, who famously portrays Hillary Clinton on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ had dinner with the real thing on Feb. 15. Will this meeting of the ‘Hillarys’ result in the former presidential candidate appearing on ‘SNL’ again?

If Hillary Clinton, 69, were to join Kate McKinnon, 33, and Alec Baldwin, 58, in a Saturday Night Live skit, it would leave President Donald Trump, 70, changing from orange to a bright shade of red. Kate and the former Secretary of State had a dinner on Feb. 15 at Orso in New York City, according to Page Six. Hillary was reportedly in town to see Glenn Close, 69, in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway but made time to dine with her SNL doppelganger.

“Lost of laughter emanated from their table,” an onlooker told Page Six. One diner decided to chant “Lock him up,” a version of the famous anti-Clinton chant held at Donald Trump’s political rallies. No word if this was just a meeting of the Hillarys or if this will yield another appearance by Mrs. Clinton on the show.

Hillary appeared as “Val the bartender” in 2015, serving drinks to Kate’s version of her. During the skit, Hillary pulled out an impression of Trump, going “Isn’t he the one that says, ‘uh, you’re all losers?’” Oh, if Hillary only knew what was in store. In fact, the day after the Hillarys dinner, Trump would say a lot of mind-boggling things during his meltdown of a press conference.

Since that 2015 appearance, the world has changed: Donald Trump is president and SNL is having its best season, ratings-wise, in 22 years (according to The Daily Beast) thanks in part to Alec’s mocking impression of the president. Plus, Melissa McCarthy, 46, has been a side-splitting sensation with her spitting-image impression of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45.

Sean’s not a fan of Alec’s version of Trump, saying that he’s “gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now and they’ve crossed over to mean.” As for Trump, he’s not too thrilled that Sean is being portrayed by a woman! Man, imagine how much Donald would flip his wig if he saw Hillary portray him in a future episode? Fingers crossed!

