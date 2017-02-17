Hilary Duff Brushes Off Ex Mike Comrie’s Drama & Makes Out With New BF — PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Mike Comrie, who? Hilary Duff and new boyfriend Matthew Koma kiss their worries away while on a tropical vacation in Costa Rica and the picture is adorable!

Mike Comrie is sooo yesterday! Hilary Duff, 29, and new boyfriend, singer Matthew Koma, 29, have been packing on the PDA on their Costa Rican vacation, while escaping the drama back home surrounding Hil’s ex, Mike Comrie.

Hilary took to Instagram to share a photo of she and Matthew kissing under a huge tree in a tropical rainforest. The two seem carefree, happy and sooo into each other! Just days before, the new couple was spotted frolicking in the ocean and giggling on the beach.

Mike, 26, was accused of allegedly raping a woman in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 11. Hilary and Mike share a four-year-old son, Luca. An unnamed woman told police that the former NHL player sexually assaulted her after they met at a bar. Mike, however, denied the allegations and claimed the sex was consensual. The LAPD told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that no charges have yet to be filed and they’re still in the process of gathering information about the alleged incident.

Mike and Hilary divorced in 2016, but their relationship was clearly on-again off-again. Hil bounced back from her divorce with hot trainer Jason Walsh, but the two ended things after five months of dating in Nov. 2016. We weren’t sure what was going on with the “Coming Clean” singer’s love life, until the beginning of 2017, when Hilary went public with new beau, Matthew Koma. The two are currently vacationing at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel in Costa Rica, but also just came back from a getaway to San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA! These two know how to travel!

The two made their first public appearance on Jan. 28 at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party in similar monochromatic looks. Adorable!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Hilary and Matthew? Do you love them together?

